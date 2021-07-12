Cancel
Watch live: Harris gives remarks on vaccines amid delta variant surge

The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
Vice President Harris is set to speak Monday at an event in Detroit encouraging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vice president is scheduled to begin her remarks at 3:25 p.m. ET.

Watch live in the video above.

