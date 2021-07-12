Seth Stewart
Seth Stewart, 45, of Rindge, died unexpectedly from a sudden illness on June 29, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Seth was born in Peterborough on Oct. 1, 1975, the son of Leonard H. Stewart and Marcia (Lortie) Stewart. He was a graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey, and went on to trade school, where he acquired his HVAC certificate. Seth had worked for Economy Mechanical in Keene for many years before branching out on his own, and opened SSC Mechanicals, doing commercial HVAC.www.sentinelsource.com
