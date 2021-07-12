Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jaffrey, NH

Seth Stewart

Keene Sentinel
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Stewart, 45, of Rindge, died unexpectedly from a sudden illness on June 29, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Seth was born in Peterborough on Oct. 1, 1975, the son of Leonard H. Stewart and Marcia (Lortie) Stewart. He was a graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey, and went on to trade school, where he acquired his HVAC certificate. Seth had worked for Economy Mechanical in Keene for many years before branching out on his own, and opened SSC Mechanicals, doing commercial HVAC.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rindge, NH
City
Hudson, NH
City
Keene, NH
City
Jaffrey, NH
City
Lebanon, NH
City
Winchester, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Russ
Person
Casey James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conant High School#Economy Mechanical#Ssc Mechanicals#P O Box#Jaffrey Nh 03452
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida Governor DeSantis signs order letting parents decide if kids wear masks in schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday to "protect parents' freedom to choose" whether their children wear masks in schools. "The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day," DeSantis said in a statement. "Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children."

Comments / 0

Community Policy