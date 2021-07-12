Cancel
Premier League

Jorginho’s agent confirms Juventus transfer interest and says Chelsea star will listen to offers from big clubs

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 days ago
JORGINHO'S agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability.

The Italian's representative Joao Santos revealed that alongside Juve there's a host of European heavyweights interested in signing the midfielder.

Jorginho's agent has confirmed that Juve are interested in signing the midfielder Credit: PA

When asked about the 29-year-old's future, Santos told Calciomercato: "I confirm it, these interests have arrived.

"Of course, at 29 he can do very well in all the top European clubs and many are interested in him."

Jorginho still has two years left on his Blues contract and Santos revealed he would like to see out the remainder of his deal.

After helping the Blues win the Champions League trophy against Manchester City last season, the Italian still has the World Club Championship and European Super Cup to tick off his list.

But despite his aspirations, Santos admitted that if a major club puts the right offer on the table then he and his client will be all ears.

He added: "He has a two-year contract, and it's all in the hands of the club.

"There is the World Club Championship, there is the European Super Cup.

"For a footballer these are important goals. But, the transfer market is always the transfer market and if a major club comes forward seriously with Chelsea then we will evaluate.

"At the moment, Jorginho will play it at Chelsea next season."

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Jorginho's future recently following his stellar performances in Italy's journey to triumph in Euro 2020.

But the Blues ace is said to be ready to snub the advances of the interested parties and hash out a new deal with Thomas Tuchel's side.

That was before the Azzuri trumped England to the European trophy in a tense 3-2 penalty shoot-win after a tight 1-1 draw in normal time last night.

Jorginho could be in for a frosty reception when he returns to the Premier League after he poked fun at England by singing 'It's coming to Rome' after Italy's victory.

Despite his theatrics, the ex-Napoli star struggled to impose himself on the pitch.

His only chance to make an impact in the game came in the shoot-out but his attempt was thwarted by the sensational Three Lions stopper Jordan Pickford.

The Everton No1 went on to win the tournament's Golden Glove after his heroic stop.

The 27-year-old kept five clean sheets during the tournament, two more than Italian stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

