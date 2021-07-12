This Is The Navy's Timeline For Ridding Itself Of Four More Littoral Combat Ships

The Navy wants to decommission another four LCS warships, the youngest of which has served for less than four years. The latest blow has been struck to the U.S. Navy’s troubled Littoral Combat Ship, or LCS, program, with the service’s announcement that it wants to get rid of another four of the warships by March 22 next year. This is in addition to the first two LCS ships that are already heading to a very early retirement. The Navy has put this proposed timeline on the deactivation of three Freedom class variants, USS Fort Worth (LCS-3), USS Detroit (LCS-7), and USS Little Rock (LCS-9), and one Independence class vessel, USS Coronado (LCS-4). The youngest of these — USS Little Rock — will only have been in service for a little over four years when it’s withdrawn.