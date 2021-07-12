Cancel
Military

This Is The Navy's Timeline For Ridding Itself Of Four More Littoral Combat Ships

By Thomas Newdick
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Navy wants to decommission another four LCS warships, the youngest of which has served for less than four years. The latest blow has been struck to the U.S. Navy’s troubled Littoral Combat Ship, or LCS, program, with the service’s announcement that it wants to get rid of another four of the warships by March 22 next year. This is in addition to the first two LCS ships that are already heading to a very early retirement. The Navy has put this proposed timeline on the deactivation of three Freedom class variants, USS Fort Worth (LCS-3), USS Detroit (LCS-7), and USS Little Rock (LCS-9), and one Independence class vessel, USS Coronado (LCS-4). The youngest of these — USS Little Rock — will only have been in service for a little over four years when it’s withdrawn.

thedrive

thedrive

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

The Marine Corps Just Beat the Air Force and Navy in the Latest Jet Capability Race

While the U.S. Marine Corps says its first squadron of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters is fully equipped and ready for war, the Air Force and Navy need more time to catch up. With a carrier deployment anticipated sometime next year, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, said earlier this month that its fifth-generation F-35C jets have achieved full operational capability, known as FOC -- meaning they're ready for full operations.
Monroe, LAKLFY.com

Monroe-native, Neville High graduate set to oversee 77 Navy ships and more than 25,000 personnel

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A Monroe-native, Neville High School graduate has been promoted to oversee damage prevention for 77 Navy ships and more than 25,000 personnel. According to a press release, United States Navy Commander Dominique “DJ” Jackson has been named “Force Damage Control Officer” for the Naval Surface Atlantic (SURFLANT) Headquarters located in Norfolk, Va.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy sees first female complete training to become Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman

The Navy now has its first female graduate to have successfully completed a special warfare training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman (SWCC). SWCC are boat operators who move Navy SEALs and other personnel, collect information about installations from enemy military and can take part in direct action raids against "enemy shipping and waterborne traffic," according to the Navy's website.
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

The Navy Is Looking At Fitting Its Future Attack Submarines With Inflatable Sails

The Navy has called upon industry to develop pop-up sails for its submarines in an effort to maximize speed, stealth, and maneuverability. The U.S. Navy is investigating the possibility of having its future nuclear attack submarines fitted with sails — the tower-like structures on their forward upper-hulls — that are inflatable, popping up when required, but otherwise concealed to preserve the sub’s speed, maneuverability, and acoustic stealth. The Inflatable Deployable Sail System (IDSS) is ultimately hoped to result in technology that will allow the Next-Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), to be able to “operate submerged without the impediments of a sail.”
MilitarySand Hills Express

Sailor becomes 1st woman to complete Navy special warfare training

For the first time in the U.S. Navy’s history, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling Naval Special Warfare training, the Navy announced this week. The woman was one of 17 candidates to successfully finish the intense 37-week “assessment and selection” process to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman (SWCC). She earned her pins and graduated on Thursday.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The US Navy Just Canceled the Railgun. But Hypersonic Missiles Are Still On

For now, the railgun party is over. Futuristic weapons that fire projectiles at a velocity approaching seven times the speed of sound with electricity are just not in the cards for the U.S. Navy, which canceled its development program of the sci-fi weapon, according to an initial report from AP News. "The railgun is, for the moment, dead," said Defense Analyst Matthew Caris of the consulting firm Avascent Group, in the report.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy's Newest Ships Finding Work as Testbeds

Facing advanced adversaries such as China, the Navy is looking to utilize some of its newest ships to test high-tech weapon systems, including hypersonic missiles, a top official said July 22. The Navy is planning to test a Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic boost glide missile and weapon system — developed...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Navy Upgrades Rank of Marine Involved in Taliban Urination Video

Joseph Chamblin, a former scout sniper who faced fines and whose rank was reduced after he participated in the 2011 filming of Marines urinating on the corpses of three Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, is now a retired gunnery sergeant. The Navy moved this week to award Chamblin the rank for...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest auxiliary personnel lighter, a floating berthing vessel, left its Pascagoula, Miss., construction shipyard this week after completion, the branch said on Wednesday. The APL 67-class "berthing barge," 269 feet long and 68.7 feet wide, will travel to Naval Base San Diego, and...
Aerospace & Defensearcamax.com

Navy, Air Force defend plans to retire planes and ships

WASHINGTON — Retiring almost $3 billion worth of planes and ships is driven by both the need to invest in future capabilities and to get rid of equipment well past its service life, Air Force and Navy leaders told members of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Wednesday. The Air...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
MilitaryUSNI News

U.S. Navy Needs a Corvette: The Badr-Class Would Do

For more than 25 years, the Navy has been grasping for an affordable, reliable, capable, present, small surface combatant. Today, as the littoral combat ships (LCSs) are finally conducting routine deployments, it is ironic that what the Navy was looking for was built in a U.S. shipyard in the 1980s—it was just exported to serve in a partner’s navy. That ship is the Badr-class corvette.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters Have Been Assisting In The Hunt For Submarines

The adaptable UH-1Y Venom is now playing a role in the Marine Corps’ pivot toward the anti-submarine warfare mission. Utility helicopters from the U.S. Marine Corps have been conducting anti-submarine warfare maneuvers as part of the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise off the coast of southern California. UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from nearby Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were seen dropping sonobuoys in what’s an unusual mission for this type, but which reflects a growing interest in anti-submarine operations within the Corps.

