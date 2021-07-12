J.Lo ‘Likes’ Sexy Photo Of Ben Affleck Shared On Bennifer Fan Account Amidst Hot & Heavy Romance

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.