Sage Glendale Senior Living and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the opening of Sage Glendale. “This is a long-awaited celebration for Sage as they had planned to open and celebrate near the beginning of the pandemic, which caused a delay for them,” said Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Judee Kendall. “This was an opportunity to welcome a beautiful new business to Glendale and share a social time with city council members, Glendale Chamber board members and ambassadors, the Sage team, and other community leaders.”