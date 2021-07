The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s upgrade system can call for some interesting treasures at times, so we’ll be looking at how to get dusk relics since they’re one of the more interesting ones on the list. They are typically needed in mass quantity for a number of later game upgrades, but their unique spawn conditions may leave some people confused as to how exactly you’re meant to get your hands on them. This guide will aim to clear some things up but do note that there will be minor spoilers for the second half of the game.