Gun found at Reagan National Airport is 14th this year — tying 2019 total
With more Americans taking to the skies this summer, a few too many are showing up with guns that weren’t packed correctly. Yet another was confiscated at a Reagan National Airport checkpoint Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That loaded .38-caliber handgun was the 14th found there this year — already tying the total from 2019. Just days earlier on Thursday, agents also confiscated a loaded .40-caliber gun at a checkpoint.wtop.com
