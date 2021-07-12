Cancel
Gun found at Reagan National Airport is 14th this year — tying 2019 total

By Jack Pointer
WTOP
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more Americans taking to the skies this summer, a few too many are showing up with guns that weren’t packed correctly. Yet another was confiscated at a Reagan National Airport checkpoint Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That loaded .38-caliber handgun was the 14th found there this year — already tying the total from 2019. Just days earlier on Thursday, agents also confiscated a loaded .40-caliber gun at a checkpoint.

wtop.com

