Gun found at Reagan National Airport is 14th this year — tying 2019 total

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was caught with a gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport’s security checkpoint Saturday. Transportation Security Administration officers prevented the man from taking .40 caliber handgun, loaded with 13 bullets, onto his flight. It’s the 19th gun caught at the TSA checkpoint at DCA so far this year and the seventh gun found in nine days. “There seems to be no cure for this rash of guns that are turning up at our checkpoints here at Reagan National Airport. The real solution is in the hands of the travelers,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA Federal Security...