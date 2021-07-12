SDP/SI Adds Integrated Motors to its Selection of Premium Products for Motion Control

Dihalogenated heterocycles are easily accessible building blocks for pharmaceutical synthesis. When the same halogen is present at two inequivalent positions on a heterocycle, one of the two is often observed to undergo palladium-catalysed cross-coupling much more favourably. Such observations can sometimes be rationalized by considering the electronic environment at the two reactive sites. This is not always the case, however; 2,4-dibromopyridine, for example, cross-couples selectively at C2. A doodled resonance structure suggests that both carbon atoms should carry a partial positive charge, and steric arguments are equally unsatisfying given the flat nature of the molecule.