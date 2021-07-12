Cancel
Volbeat share ‘Wait A Minute My Girl’ video

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-platinum Danish rockers Volbeat have shared their new music video for “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The music video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries The Lady and the Dale, Marvel’s Behind the Mask and Showtime’s The One and Only Dick Gregory.

