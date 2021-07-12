Cancel
Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
FILE - Fans arrive to Ford Field before and NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, in this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo. The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic. The Lions announced Monday, July 12, 2021, the decision was made in large part because of Michigan's steady COVID-19 vaccination rate. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic.

The Lions announced Monday the decision was made in large part because of Michigan’s steady COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The team will follow the state’s reopening guidelines and will not require fans to wear masks. The Lions will not ask spectators for proof of vaccination status, but they will encourage unvaccinated fans to wear a face covering.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” Detroit Lions president Rod Wood said. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans.”

