Team playoff and name image likeness is going to change college football. No it's not! Because Alabama cares more. They have a better system. The teams that are going to flourish over the next 10- years - Alabama, Clemson cause Dabo will stay in it, Oklahoma, Ohio State, another SEC team like Florida with Dan Mullen, Notre Dame with Brian Kelly, Oregon already is really good and one other West Coast Team. This is not going to change anything. No. We're not going to suddenly have Coastal Carolina as a wrecking ball in college football."