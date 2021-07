$49,000 out of a $100,000 goal has already been raised. July 28, 2021 (San Diego) – So far, the community has donated $49,000 to SDCCU Stuff the Bus to help provide back-to-school supplies and meals for students experiencing homelessness in San Diego County. SDCCU Stuff the Bus also includes a partnership with the YMCA of Orange County to collect school supplies for students in both Orange and Riverside counties. The goal is to collect $100,000 to help set these students up for success in the coming school year. Everyone is encouraged to donate at sdccu.com/donate.