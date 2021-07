Aung San Suu Kyi’s confidante Nyan Win died in junta jail on Tuesday after becoming infected with Covid-19.The 78-year-old spokesperson for the ousted Myanmar leader was a member of the National League for Democracy’s (NLD) Central Executive Committee.Suu Kyi and Win, along with other top members of NLD, were arrested and deposed by the military during the 2021 Myanmar coup d’état after it declared the November 2020 general election results.The coup sparked protests across the country, and Win was held in Yangon’s prison on charges of sedition. “U Nyan Win was found with Covid symptoms on July 11 and...