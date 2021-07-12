Madison International forms JV to develop Amazon warehouses in Germany

Round Hill Capital is a global real estate investor, developer and manager. Round Hill Capital, along with Mubadala Investment Company and Ivanhoé Cambridge (real estate unit of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec), announced a new strategic partnership to expand their Dutch Residential Investments strategy. The new partnership will see Round Hill Capital, Mubadala and Ivanhoé Cambridge use their combined expertise in global real estate investment to target high quality residential investments with an attractive risk adjusted return profile across the Netherlands. The partnership will build on the seed portfolio built to date with the aim of at least doubling the number of homes for rent under management. The partnership will target some of the largest Dutch cities with a high number of young professionals and families looking to take their first steps up the property ladder, but who are unable to do so because of local supply/demand imbalances. Round Hill Capital has been a significant investor in the Netherlands for seven years. Mubadala remains committed to investing in sustainable residential opportunities globally.