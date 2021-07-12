Cancel
Madison International forms JV to develop Amazon warehouses in Germany

Cover picture for the articleMadison International Realty has formed a joint venture with Poland’s Griffin Real Estate to develop two Amazon logistics facilities in Germany. With Griffin’s development partner, Panattoni, a market leading European logistic developer, the firms will develop two build-to-suit properties, with footprint area of over 22,965 s/f and 97,951 s/f, that have been leased to Amazon on a 15-year lease with combined investment volume over $95 million.

