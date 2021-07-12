Cancel
Economy

ICBA Bancard and Finzly Partner to Offer Instant Payments

Stamford Advocate
 18 days ago

Finzly's core-agnostic payment solution to enable community banks to offer instant payments to their customers. Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance and digital account opening, today announced a new partnership with ICBA Bancard, the payments services subsidiary of The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), to facilitate instant payments via Finzly’s Payment Galaxy, a payment hub for improved convenience, cash flow and efficiency for community banks and their customers. Finzly was a fintech participant in ICBA’s 2020 ThinkTECH Accelerator program.

