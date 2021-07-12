Filings reveal Amazon’s plan to use radar for ‘sleep tracing’ and touchless device control

Amazon's Prime Gaming has revealed the lineup for free games for subscribers in August, and in addition to the previously revealed freebies of Battlefield V and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, the list of free video games to claim includes Metamorphosis, A Normal Lost Phone, Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, Planet Alpha, Secret Files: Tunguska, and Lost Horizon 2. The whole lot is set to become available starting August 2nd, which will also mark the last chance to claim previous free games Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs. Battlefield 1, which is also currently available for free, will remain available through August 4th.