Filings reveal Amazon’s plan to use radar for ‘sleep tracing’ and touchless device control
Amazon plans to use radar to help people monitor their sleep and control their devices using gestures, a Federal Communications Commission filing reveals. The FCC on Friday granted the Seattle tech giant’s request for a waiver to deploy the technology, based in part on a precedent established by its 2018 approval of Google’s request for a similar waiver for its Soli portable radar technology.www.geekwire.com
