Little League sets COVID-19 rules for baseball, softball world series, regional tournaments
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT-The leadup to the Little League World Series is going to look a lot different this year for baseball and softball teams around the country. Little League International has established rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented these tournaments from being played last year. This year, a tournament will be played, but only teams from the United States will participate due to the virus.www.pennlive.com
