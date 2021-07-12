Cancel
South Williamsport, PA

Little League sets COVID-19 rules for baseball, softball world series, regional tournaments

By John Beauge
PennLive.com
 18 days ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT-The leadup to the Little League World Series is going to look a lot different this year for baseball and softball teams around the country. Little League International has established rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented these tournaments from being played last year. This year, a tournament will be played, but only teams from the United States will participate due to the virus.

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

