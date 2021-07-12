Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florham Park, NJ

Playa Bowls Opens In Florham Park

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdqS1_0auXPVn200
Playa Bowls is now open at 182 Ridgedale Ave., adjacent to Brooklake Road in Florham Park. Photo Credit: Contributed

Playa Bowls has expanded its Garden State presence with a new location in Florham Park.

The smoothie bowl shop opened Saturday at 182 Ridgedale Ave., adjacent to Brooklake Road in Florham Park, according to a spokesperson for the franchise.

Playa Bowls' menu consists of healthy fruits and other “superfoods” transformed and served in appetizing bowl forms.

Bowls are crafted starting with one of seven bases: chia pudding, banana, acai, coconut, oatmeal, green and pitaya.

Founded in 2014, Playa Bowls currently operates 62 shops in the Garden State with other locations in 14 states and Puerto Rico, the website says.

Playa Bowls, 182 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florham Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florham#Food Drink#Playa Bowls Opens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Bergen County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

'The Fireplace' Closing After 65 Years

Bergen County burger icon "The Fireplace" is closing Friday, July 30 after 65 years in business. The Route 17 north establishment made the announcement Thursday on social media. "Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant," the Facebook post reads.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks In These 10 NJ Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks in nearly half of New Jersey -- even if you're vaccinated. The COVID-19 transmission rate in 10 counties is categorized as being high or substantial, initially reported by NJ Advance Media. According to the latest statistics, the following counties...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspected Tornado Rips Through Jersey Shore Town

A suspected tornado ripped through a Jersey Shore town Thursday night, damaging 35 homes, several boats and injuring several people, police said. Three 9-1-1 calls came in at 9:22 p.m. in Long Beach Island, reporting roofs ripped off multiple houses and downed utility poles. Officials believe a tornado touched down...
Posted by
Daily Voice

Penn State Grad, 30, Killed In Fiery Crash On Garden State Parkway

A 30-year-old West Orange man died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway earlier this week. Craig Waldron was heaving north when his GMC SUV ran off the roadway to the left, went down an embankment and struck several trees in Bloomfield Tuesday morning, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Voice

Tesla Is Coming To Central Pennsylvania

Elon Musk might be taking off to space but his heart is still with Tesla as the brand continues to expand with new dealerships popping up all over the world, including right here in the Susquehanna Valley. The California based company recently announced that it plans to open a fifth...
Shelton, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Sound Jet Ski Accident

A 2021 high school graduate from Fairfield County is being remembered by friends and family after he was killed when two jet skis collided in the Long Island Sound. Matthew (Matt) Horvath, age 18, of Shelton, died on Tuesday, July 27, in Milford, said Will Healy, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Broadway To Require Vaccines, Masks At All Theaters

Broadway lovers anxious to see the bright lights flick back to life will need to have a COVID-19 vaccine and mask in order to attend any show. The Broadway League announced Friday, July 30, that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy