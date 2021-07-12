Playa Bowls Opens In Florham Park

Playa Bowls is now open at 182 Ridgedale Ave., adjacent to Brooklake Road in Florham Park. Photo Credit: Contributed

Playa Bowls has expanded its Garden State presence with a new location in Florham Park.

The smoothie bowl shop opened Saturday at 182 Ridgedale Ave., adjacent to Brooklake Road in Florham Park, according to a spokesperson for the franchise.

Playa Bowls' menu consists of healthy fruits and other “superfoods” transformed and served in appetizing bowl forms.

Bowls are crafted starting with one of seven bases: chia pudding, banana, acai, coconut, oatmeal, green and pitaya.

Founded in 2014, Playa Bowls currently operates 62 shops in the Garden State with other locations in 14 states and Puerto Rico, the website says.

Playa Bowls, 182 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park

