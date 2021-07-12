Rep. Adam Kinzinger Calls Fellow Republicans' COVID Vaccine Comments ‘Insanity' That Will ‘Get Americans Killed'

WASHINGTON—I’m back, ye pack o’bastids. The free ride is over. I haven’t been here since the first time they impeached the last guy, and if that isn’t the damndest sentence I’ve ever written about American politics, it’ll do until another one comes along. We are in the middle of the end-of-session bloodbath as Congress tries to get an infrastructure deal passed that everybody wants, and that everybody wants to kill so that they can blame everybody else for having done so next year, when it’s time to run for office again. This is the way things work when the majority in both houses is a slim one, and the minority party is perpetually seconds away from smearing mud on its face and sacrificing people to Baal.