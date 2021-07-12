Cancel
Rep. Adam Kinzinger Calls Fellow Republicans' COVID Vaccine Comments ‘Insanity' That Will ‘Get Americans Killed'

Cover picture for the articleRep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois congressman who has become one of the most prominent critics of the Republican Party from within its ranks, slammed fellow members of his party for their rhetoric surrounding the effort to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, calling their inflammatory remarks "absolute insanity" and saying he believes the GOP has been "hijacked" and is "on its way to the ground."

