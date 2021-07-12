Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border

By Associated Press
KCRG.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa will cover the cost of troopers sent to Texas to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico. The governor acknowledged Monday the state would fund the mission after the release of agreements showing the effort was taking place at “no cost to Texas.” Since Reynolds announced June 24 that she would join other Republican governors in sending forces to the border, she and other state officials have argued a multi-state agreement meant that Texas could reimburse Iowa for its expenses.

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Ap#Republican#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy