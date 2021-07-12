The Center for Success in Detroit is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2013 that focuses on building a successful future for youth in the city. It offers a variety of programs, including a summer literacy program for students entering second through fifth grade where each students needs are individually met. The group also created a virtual program library for COVID-19 and beyond that provides weekly content, conversations, and activities to keep children’s minds active at home. It also provides one-on-one after school programming for elementary and middle school students focused on literacy needs.