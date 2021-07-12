Cancel
Soccer

Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 18 days ago

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul on a five-year deal. News of the deal has been circling for weeks, but Atleti and the player have waited until the conclusion of Copa America - which De Paul won alongside his new teammate Angel Correa - to make the move official.

