Astros' Ralph Garza: Optioned back to Triple-A

It was the 12th inning on May 29 when Ralph Garza Jr. jogged out of the Astros’ bullpen and onto the mound for his MLB debut at Minute Maid Park. The situation was tense as could be for this early-season Saturday game, the middle contest of a three-game series against the Padres. A runner would be starting the inning on second base with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. due up first at the plate — a less than ideal position for a rookie reliever in his debut. As Garza warmed up in front of the crowd, he tried to quiet his mind and focus on the mechanics of his throwing motion.