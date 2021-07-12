Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Ralph Garza: Optioned back to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Garza was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land following Sunday's win over the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Garza was recalled last Thursday and wound up logging 1.2 scoreless innings while picking up the win in Sunday's dramatic comeback victory. He struck out three, though he clearly didn't have great control, as he also issued three free passes. Garza will return to Sugar Land for the time being but figures to be a strong candidate to rejoin the Astros' bullpen when the club becomes in need of another arm some time after the All-Star break.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Triple A#Yankees#Triple A Sugar Land#The Houston Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Altuve silences loud Giants fans with mammoth grand slam

It appears as though Houston Astros star Jose Altuve fed off the crowd at Oracle Park on Friday night. In the Astros' first visit to San Francisco since their 2019 sign-stealing scandal was uncovered prior to the 2020 season, Giants fans serenaded Altuve with boos every time he came to the plate in the first game of the series.
MLBwmleader.com

Gerrit Cole backs up gem vs. Astros with another strong outing

One week later, those 129 pitches he threw against the Astros don’t seem to have worn Gerrit Cole down. Instead of being limited, Cole built off that dominant performance. Cole shut down the Red Sox over six impressive innings Saturday night as the Yankees snapped their season-long drought against their bitter rivals.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros starter Framber Valdez working on getting mechanics back in order

CHICAGO — Control is crucial for Framber Valdez, be it with his pitches or peace of mind. Continued work with a sports psychologist allows him to remain calmer on the mound when things go awry. Better command of his curveball and sinker have transformed him from average to awesome. Keeping...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros bounce back with series-opening win over Indians

The Astros entered Monday appearing lifeless over their last six games. Elite pitchers had sent the Houston offense plummeting. In contrast, the visiting Indians were a rising tide, winners of five of their last six games since suffering a four-game sweep at the hands of the Astros. It turned out...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Baez: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Baez (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Sugar Land to begin a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. The veteran right-hander completed a bullpen session Tuesday after returning from his two-game rehab stint with High-A Fayetteville, and he'll continue the rehab assignment in the upper minors. Baez has yet to pitch for Houston this season while returning from a shoulder injury, and he told Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle that he'll likely need two more weeks in the minors before being activated.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros back to eight-man bullpen due to injuries

The Astros announce good news and bad news in recent pitching shuffle. While the pitching staff has taken some blows due to injuries, the Houston Astros have moved back to the more common eight-man bullpen. Andre Scrubb was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain that is retroactive to July 17. As a corresponding move, Garrett Stubbs was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.
MLBallfans.co

Late mom taught Astros rookie Ralph Garza Jr. how to be a battler

It was the 12th inning on May 29 when Ralph Garza Jr. jogged out of the Astros’ bullpen and onto the mound for his MLB debut at Minute Maid Park. The situation was tense as could be for this early-season Saturday game, the middle contest of a three-game series against the Padres. A runner would be starting the inning on second base with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. due up first at the plate — a less than ideal position for a rookie reliever in his debut. As Garza warmed up in front of the crowd, he tried to quiet his mind and focus on the mechanics of his throwing motion.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers in back-to-back games

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland. Just like teammate Jose Altuve, Tucker homered in his second straight game Wednesday with a solo shot off Eli Morgan in the fifth inning. Tucker has four homers, seven RBI and seven runs so far in July. On the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .276/.331/.514 with 17 long balls, 54 RBI, 51 runs and nine steals over 347 plate appearances.
MLBallfans.co

Astros: best trade options out of the NL East

The trade deadline will be here on Friday, and the Houston Astros are once again in the position to make upgrades to their current roster. With Tampa Bay acquiring Nelson Cruz and teams like Chicago (AL), Boston and Oakland likely also making deadline moves, Houston will need to be active and find ways to better themselves for the grueling second-half push.
MLBallfans.co

Astros get versatile Díaz back from IL

SEATTLE — The Astros got a key member of their offense back in the fold Monday when they activated veteran utility infielder Aledmys Díaz off the injured list. Díaz missed 41 games after fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch June 5 against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y.
MLBcharlottenews.net

Astros aim to bounce back from meltdown vs. Mariners

There's a reason the Seattle Mariners are looking to acquire a second baseman before Friday's trade deadline. The Mariners have received the worst production in the majors from the position, entering a three-game series against Houston with a .186 batting average and minus-0.4 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs. On...
MLBnumberfire.com

Houston options Robel Garcia to Triple-A

The Houston Astros optioned Robel Garcia to Triple-A Sugar Land. The Astros activated Aledmys Diaz (hand) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Garcia slashed .170/.233/.234 across 104 plate appearances for the Astros this season and averaged 4.8 FanDuel points per start.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Robel Garcia: Sent to Triple-A

Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Garcia was no longer needed as a utility man with Aledmys Diaz (hand) returning from the injured list in a corresponding move. Garcia hasn't done much in his 104 major-league plate appearances this season to suggest that he deserves more opportunities, as he's hitting just .170/.233/.234.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros bounce back, hold off Mariners to cap bizarre day

SEATTLE — Baseball can lend itself to the bizarre or odd. Some combination of the two felt apt for the Astros’ Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. They acquired two Mariners players three hours before facing them. They raced to another big lead before almost losing it again. Their All-Star closer faltered in a rare sign of struggle. Two men who arrived as Astros played against them as Mariners — and made a significant impact.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Marlins trade OF Marte to A's and RHP García to Astros

MIAMI — (AP) — Buried in last place in the NL East, the Miami Marlins made an impact on the AL West race with two trades Wednesday. Miami sent right-handed reliever Yimi García to the Houston Astros, and traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics. The Astros sent outfielder...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros, Mariners back at it after mid-series swap

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker called it a trade that would benefit both sides. The players in the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse didn't see it that way, however, with several telling the Seattle Times they felt "betrayed." With the teams in the midst of a three-game series that wraps up Wednesday...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Yimi Garcia: Shipped to Houston

The Astros acquired Garcia from the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. De La Cruz isn't a top-tier prospect, but a 24-year-old with an .880 OPS at Triple-A is a decent return for a rental reliever in Garcia, who is signed to an affordable one-year, $1.9 million contract in his final year of arbitration. Prior to being dealt, the 30-year-old right-hander emerged as the Marlins' primary closer this season, converting 15 of 18 save attempts while posting a 3.47 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.7 K/9. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, Garcia's value will take a significant hit moving forward, as he's unlikely to challenge All-Star closer Ryan Pressly for save opportunities in Houston. Instead, Garcia will become a key part of the bridge to the ninth inning.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley on Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Brantley is getting a maintenance day after going 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts on Tuesday. Chas McCormick is making a start in left field and hitting seventh while Yordan Alvarez hits third as the Astros' designated hitter. Aledmys Diaz is covering the second spot in the order for Brantley.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros mascot Orbit booed at Home Run Derby

An Astros representative was still booed Monday night in Denver, despite the team not sending any players to the All-Star Game. Mascot Orbit was the target of anti-Astros sentiment as he was jeered at the Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Orbit and prospect Pedro León, who played in Sunday’s...

Comments / 1

Community Policy