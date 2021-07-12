Cancel
Watch heartwarming moment Jack Grealish gives young England fan his boots after Euro 2020 final leaving him stunned

JACK GREALISH gave a young England fan his boots after the European Championship final heartbreak.

In the heartwarming footage, Grealish poses for a photo with the Three Lions supporter and gives away his match boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqAoG_0auXOBH700
Jack Grealish gave a young England fan his boots after the Euros final heartbreak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABxvT_0auXOBH700
The Aston Villa captain received widespread praise on social media for the amazing gesture

The Aston Villa captain - already a favourite among fans - received widespread praise on social media for the amazing gesture.

One said: "So proud of the England team l what a lovely guy Jack is they are all heroes."

Another said: "Great to see."

One added: "Fantastic this."

Another added: "Love to see it."

Grealish came off the bench during extra-time as England were held 1-1 with Italy.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw opened the scoring only two minutes in before Leonardo Bonucci's 67th minute equaliser.

The game was sent to penalties, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho missing before Bukayo Saka also saw his decisive kick stopped.

It meant England's first final in 55 years ended in heartbreaking fashion for Gareth Southgate's courageous Three Lions.

Grealish was among those to thank fans, who united as a nation to support England during the heroic campaign.

He posted on Instagram: Absolutely devastated.. I can’t actually explain what it means personally the way the fans have acted this past 7 weeks..

"To every single one of youse, I hope I can repay you…" ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrpPp_0auXOBH700
Jack Grealish thanked England fans for their support Credit: Reuters

