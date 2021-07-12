Cancel
Rangers select Aaron Zavala with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
The Texas Rangers continued to build their farm system with the selection of Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala with the No. 38 overall pick in the MLB Draft on Monday.

