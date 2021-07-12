Rangers select Aaron Zavala with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft

About twenty minutes before the first pitch of Wednesday’s Rangers/Diamondbacks game at Globe Life Field, the nagging notion that something was going to happen finally came to be. Joey Gallo is no longer a Texas Ranger. Talks of a potential deal had been bubbling over the past 12 months, but nothing happened. Then, the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees tentatively reached an agreement on Wednesday (not official due to medical reports pending). Tuesday night’s events felt like something was on the horizon. Then, thoughts started last night after the Yankees traded a few relievers to the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later. The trade didn’t seem like much at the time, and honestly, most Rangers fans didn’t notice it.