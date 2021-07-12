Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Untitled Memoir Scheduled For Early 2022 Release

After years of staying quiet publicly as she attempted to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has spent the last several weeks finally speaking out and letting everyone know just how harsh she feels her dad's treatment of her has been. Her words shocked many, and prompted a response from some of her other family members, including younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. That's led to a furious back-and-forth social media feud between the siblings, and now the fighting between Britney and Jamie Lynn has escalated even further.