Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Untitled Memoir Scheduled For Early 2022 Release

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Pop-star Britney Spear’s sister and actor, Jamie Lynn Spears, is working on an as-yet-untitled memoir. Her publisher recently confirmed the memoir is scheduled for release in January 2022. As per the reports, Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, said in a statement. “Jamie Lynn’s book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear […]

