MILWAUKEE -- The closest Chris Paul has ever come to the coveted championship that's eluded him throughout his 16-year career ended up leaving him feeling still so far away from that initial title. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, as the Suns became just the fifth team in Finals history to lose after starting the series up 2-0. "It will take a while to process this or whatnot, but it's same mentality," Paul said after the Bucks' 105-98 series clincher. "Get back to work. I ain't retiring, if that's what you're asking. That's out. So, back to work."