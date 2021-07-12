Cancel
Celebrities

Zendaya Says It’s ‘Pretty Special To Have Grown Up’ With ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Stars

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Zendaya, the Emmy Award-winning actor, recently, during an interview, said that she is “grateful” for starring in the Marvel superhero reboot series, mainly because of the friendships she built with her co-stars. The actor has been playing the role of MJ since she was 19 years old. Zendaya reflected on her experience with the franchise, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” reprising the role in 2019’s “Spider-Man: […]

