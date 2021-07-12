Zendaya Says It’s ‘Pretty Special To Have Grown Up’ With ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Stars

While she is currently providing a voice for Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Zendaya has been discussing her anticipated return as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and how filming her third MCU appearance was a bittersweet affair thanks to the uncertainty about Spidey's future. The Greatest Showman star made her debut in the Marvel franchise in 2017's Spiderman: Homecoming. After returning for Spider-Man: Far From Home to end Marvel's Phase Three of movies, she joined co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon once again in December's multiverse spanning adventure for what could turn out to be their final time.