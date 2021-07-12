Martin Gregory to run for Ocala District 4 seat
Lori Martin Gregory became the fourth candidate to file for the Ocala City Council’s District 4 seat. Gregory filed on July 6 and is among those looking to replace Councilman Matthew Wardell. On April 23, Wardell announced he would leave the seat effective Aug. 18. Wardell’s term runs through 2023. His resignation triggered the special election to be held on Sept. 21. The winner will serve out the remainder of Wardell’s term.www.ocalagazette.com
