Martin Gregory to run for Ocala District 4 seat

The iconic yet dilapidated Reddick High School will face the wrecking ball after nearly 100 years of sentry duty near the town center on Northwest Gainesville Road. On Tuesday, the Marion County School Board voted to accept the cost to demolish the old school building at just under $500,000. No immediate date was set for demolition, but Allstate Construction, which was awarded the contract, hopes to finish the job by early November, according to a letter to the school board.