Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Martin Gregory to run for Ocala District 4 seat

Posted by 
Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lori Martin Gregory became the fourth candidate to file for the Ocala City Council’s District 4 seat. Gregory filed on July 6 and is among those looking to replace Councilman Matthew Wardell. On April 23, Wardell announced he would leave the seat effective Aug. 18. Wardell’s term runs through 2023. His resignation triggered the special election to be held on Sept. 21. The winner will serve out the remainder of Wardell’s term.

www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Gregory
Person
Lori Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ocala City Council#Mba#7th Chakra Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Q & A with the candidates

Editor’s Note: Leading up to the city election, we’ll be asking candidates to weigh in once a week on a question about city government. The candidates are given almost a week to respond to the question in writing and we do not edit their answers. What are the city’s two...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Events – July 30 – August 5, 2021

7/30-8/1 Ocala NSBA Summer Horse Show Series. WEC hosts 10 weeks of hunter/jumper competitions with a weekly $50,000 Grand Prix on Saturdays. Spectators are welcome. Visit wec.net for more information. Friday Talks. Virtual. 8:30am. Guest speaker Tom Gray will present “20 Leadership Lessons from 40 Years of Experience.” Email andrea@ocalacep.com...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Carlyle Ausley Jr., longtime builder, dies at 87

It would be almost impossible to drive around Marion County for even a few minutes without going by a building that Carlyle Ausley Jr. and his company Ausley Construction Co. didn’t build. In nearly every area of Ocala and the surrounding areas, Ausley’s work is visible in hundreds of buildings,...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Governor to bar schools from requiring masks

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he will issue an executive order barring local school districts from forcing students to wear masks when classes resume next month even as the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket toward levels not seen since before vaccines became widely available.
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Marion reopens COVID-19 test site amid surge

As cases of COVID-19 in Marion County and Florida continue to spike, the local Department of Health announced it is reopening a free, county-sponsored drive-through testing site at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The site at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, served as a testing center previously until the DOH closed it...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

“Slo-cala.” “No-cala.”

Editor’s Note: Sadie Fitzpatrick uses this space to explore the character and quirks that make Ocala uniquely wonderful and occasionally irksome. If you live in Ocala, chances are you have heard these rather harsh nicknames for our city. As a dramatic teenager, I only referred to my hometown as “Slo-cala,”...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Auditor’s report supports Alexander’s firing process

During the July 20, Ocala City Council meeting, Councilman Jay Musleh mentioned he asked the city auditor to review the process taken by the city administration to fire then Ocala Fire Rescue Chief Shane Alexander. A recent review of that report, conducted by Randall Bridgeman, the city’s internal auditor, did...
Reddick, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Historic Reddick High School set for demolition

The iconic yet dilapidated Reddick High School will face the wrecking ball after nearly 100 years of sentry duty near the town center on Northwest Gainesville Road. On Tuesday, the Marion County School Board voted to accept the cost to demolish the old school building at just under $500,000. No immediate date was set for demolition, but Allstate Construction, which was awarded the contract, hopes to finish the job by early November, according to a letter to the school board.
Salt Springs, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Salt Springs Family Dollar plan nixed

Plans for a proposed Family Dollar near Salt Springs were not welcomed by several residents who argued the area has enough local shops. The plan came before the Marion County Planning and Zoning Commission on July 26. The board members voted 3-1 to deny a change in zoning. The proposal...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Saving Santos

The Little Chapel United Methodist Church was constructed more than 132 years ago and still stands today, a quiet reminder of a largely forgotten community that was sacrificed to make way for the future. But that planned future, the grandiose Cross Florida Barge Canal, never happened and Santos became a...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Local LGBTQ magazine wins top honors

“Embrace,” a locally produced magazine, recently earned 22 awards, including Magazine of the Year and Best New Magazine, at the 2021 Charlie Awards, sponsored annually by the Florida Magazine Association (FMA). The award ceremony was held on July 16 as part of the 2021 Florida Media Conference in Sarasota. “Embrace”...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Biz Buzz: Marijuana, Roses and glass

Plans for another marijuana dispensary are in the works after Ocala received an application for a construction permit to renovate a location on East Silver Springs Boulevard. Green Dragon hopes to open a dispensary at 2645 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in the Hillsdale Center shopping plaza. The proposed location would...
Orange County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Orange, Leon requiring employees get vaccine

Citing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, Leon and Orange counties on Wednesday moved to require their employees to get vaccinated against the disease. “This is very simple and very serious. As an employer, we are required to provide a safe work...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

COVID-19 surge continues in Marion

For a fourth straight week, COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in Marion County, according to records released by the Florida Department of Health. Local cases jumped from 652 for the week ending July 16 to 1,056 cases as of July 23. The positivity rate also jumped from 14.7% to 18.5% over the same period.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

City council approves plans for nearly 600 apartments

The Ocala City Council on Tuesday gave its unanimous approval to the development of a 360-unit apartment complex across from the College of Central Florida campus. The nearly 35-acre property, located at 3527 SW 20th St., was approved for 116 homes in 2005. The owners, listed as Williamson Linda Ann Trust and Hillpointe, LLC, expanded the scope of the project.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Fire chief termination still burns at council meeting

Sentiments over the recent firing of Ocala Fire Rescue Chief Shane Alexander were still running hot at Tuesday’s Ocala City Council meeting. Residents alternatively in support of Alexander and City Manager Sandra Wilson, who previously survived a vote to fire her in response to her termination of Alexander, spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

AdventHealth Ocala maintains current COVID-19 protocols

While the Central Florida division of AdventHealth announced limits to elective surgery, visitors and reintroduced facemask policies on Thursday in response to a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the changes do not apply to AdventHealth Ocala. The local hospital is part of the west Florida division of the hospital group...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Marion County schools won’t require facemasks

The Marion County School Board agreed to make face coverings optional for the 2021-22 school year, as well as returning to full capacity for athletic and arts events. At a special workshop on Thursday, the board members agreed that face coverings should be optional, while social distancing should be observed as much as possible.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Mark III demolition begins ahead of marijuana project

Almost two years after it was first announced, work has started on the site of a planned marijuana cultivation and processing hub on part of a former van conversion plant in Northwest Ocala. This week, demolition of some of the buildings of the former Mark III plant located along the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy