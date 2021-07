Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments Council of India and Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, stated:. “We truly appreciate the central bank’s efforts in promoting the use of digital payments and welcome the access of RTGS and NEFT to the Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuers, Card Networks; and White Label ATM Operators. The industry will work towards implementation of the notification. This move definitely indicates a bright way forward for digital payments instruments in the country.”