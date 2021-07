For Houston foodies, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The city's Restaurant Week kicks off on August 1st and lasts through Labor Day Weekend, completing its run at the beginning of September. The month-long program benefits the Houston Food Bank, donating a portion of meals purchased at participating restaurants during the upcoming weeks. The 2021 lineup of restaurants has been released with menus published online, but, the struggle is all too real… Where to go?