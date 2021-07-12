Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Siemens CEO: climate change response opportunity

Lebanon-Express
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world increasingly focuses attention on the consequences of climate change, Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens AG, says his company is well-positioned to help manage the challenges.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siemens Ag#Climate Change#Ceo#Siemens Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentaithority.com

Schneider Electric and the Global Footprint Network Partner on “100 Days of Possibility” Initiative to Promote Solutions to Fight Climate Change

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Global Footprint Network (GFN), a research organization that tracks how the world manages natural resources, launched the “100 Days of Possibility” initiative. The initiative seeks to promote solutions that help address climate change and biodiversity loss.
Environmentedf.org

EDF and LGIM America Launch Partnership to Activate Business Leadership on Net Zero

Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and LGIM America (LGIMA) today announced a new partnership to turbocharge investor leadership on climate change and rapidly reduce emissions across industries and sectors.This new collaboration is the first of its kind between a leading environmental nonprofit and a global asset management firm. Today’s announcement builds on the momentum of a historic proxy season and a rapidly evolving landscape.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Localized strategies for reducing climate change

Using modeling projections based on Project Drawdown's global strategies for reducing carbon emissions, researchers estimated that a system of 20 high-impact solutions could decrease the carbon footprint of Georgia, United States by 35% in 2030 when compared with a business-as-usual forecast, and by 50% compared with Georgia's carbon emissions in 2005; the findings suggest that the model is replicable for other US states lacking a state-specific plan for reducing carbon emissions, according to the authors.
Environmentsouthernminn.com

Good news regarding climate change

Last month (June), we reviewed the many climate change impacts already evident in Minnesota and locally. Increasing heat and drought (like that currently impacting much of the state), torrential rains, warming lakes, algae blooms and more, are in the news. The impacts of just the current +1.8° F, are significant and worsening.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Leadership and the challenge of climate change

Recent events have dramatized the urgent need for prompt and bold action to respond to climate change. Raging rivers in Germany and Belgium, unheard of "heat domes" over large sections of North America, and uncontrolled wildfires and flooding around the globe, have made it absolutely clear that humankind must quickly limit the emission of greenhouse gases and adapt to the increasingly calamitous consequences of climate disruption.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Herald

Making money fighting climate change

Michael Gurin wants to do his part to fight climate change. He also wants to make money. He knows the two are not mutually exclusive. "Our mission really is to make sustainability and circular economy profitable while also doing good," he says. "That's really the main thing. It can't be altruistic, and it can't be dependent on subsidies."
EnvironmentPosted by
WFAE

Is The Utility Grid Ready For Climate Change?

Two very different climate events this year revealed the fragility of America's utility infrastructure. A winter storm that hit Texas in February left more than 4.5 million electrical customers in the cold and dark. More than 50 people died due to hypothermia. The Pacific Northwest sweltered under a "heat dome"...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Schneider Electric Moves Forward With Its Sustainability Impact Targets, Mobilizing Support From Employees, Partners And Customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, published today its half-year progress overview on setting up and advancing on its 2021-2025 sustainability impact targets. Schneider Electric, named as the world's most sustainable corporation 2021 by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, announced the acceleration of its sustainability strategy in January, aligned to its commitments regarding climate, resources, trust, equal opportunities, generations, and local communities.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors Invests In TPG Capital’s Rise Climate Fund

General Motors has been revealed as one of the founding investors in TPG Capital’s new climate-focused financial fund, TPG Rise Climate. TPG Rise Climate is described by the Texas-based financial firm as a “climate investing strategy” that aims to back “entrepreneurs and businesses building climate solutions around the world.” TPG Rise Climate, which was launched in early 2021, has set a hard cap of $7 billion in total capital commitments.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Innovating for nature: Unlocking carbon markets for people, climate and the planet

Natural Climate Solutions are a critical tool to mitigate climate change and support people and nature. Innovation is needed to build trust and transparency in Carbon Markets. The UpLink Carbon Market Challenge calls for innovative solutions that can help harness the potential of the carbon markets to unlock finance and technologies to support conservation, restoration and land management for people, climate and nature.
Environmentwosu.org

Climate Change And The Great Lakes

A survey of cities and communities near the Great Lakes found that the region can expect to spend nearly $2 billion over next five years combating coastal damages from climate change. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we consider the environmental and economic impact of climate change on the...
EnvironmentDaily Hampshire Gazette

Telly Jacobs: On the brink for climate change

When the pandemic started, I remember constant jokes being made about how, with the lack of humans going about their daily business, nature was healing. However, as we slowly solve this problem and make our way back to normalcy, we are faced with yet another existential threat, and that is the threat we, as humans, pose to our world.
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Wind Power Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story with Major Giants Siemens, Suzlon, Vestas

The latest published document on Global Wind Power market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Wind Power investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Wind Power M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Nordex, REpower, Mitsubishi, Gamesa, Siemens, Clipper, GE Wind, Suzlon, Vestas & Acciona etc.
Environmenttheedgemarkets.com

Climate goals at risk if only rich countries adopt electric cars

(July 31): Europe’s plan to phase out combustion-engine vehicles has put the region at the forefront of climate protection. Yet without progress cleaning up poorer nations’ roads, it won’t be enough to keep global warming below dangerous levels. Take Nairobi, for example. The Kenyan capital’s vehicle fleet doubles every eight...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Celebrating 3 NREL Women Advancing Energy Storage

Energy storage research initiatives at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) are as diverse as the individuals who support these projects. The technological innovation and commercialization of energy conversion and storage solutions span a range of research and development areas, including hydrogen, fuel cells, electrochemical batteries, thermal systems, and water power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy