Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

CAA Signs Emmy-Winning Director Randy Wilkins (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
Courtesy of CAA

CAA has signed three-time Emmy Award-winning writer, director, editor and producer, Randy Wilkins, best known for his work on ESPN Films’ “30 for 30.”

Up next, Wilkins will direct “The Captain,” a multi-episode docuseries for ESPN Films focused on New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter. The series is set to debut in 2022 and will tell the story of Jeter’s professional and personal triumphs and challenges, using the athlete’s journey to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more.

Wilkins notably directed the ESPN Films’ “30 for 30” documentary “86-32,” which chronicles the controversial decision between boxers Roy Jones Jr. and Park Si-Hun in the light middle-weight gold medal match at the 1988 Summer Olympics. The filmmaker also directed and executive produced two seasons of the web series “Docket 32357.”

He helmed the premiere episode of Apple TV Plus’ documentary series “Dear…” for which he interviewed his mentor Spike Lee. Wilkins first met Lee as an NYU film student, working as an intern with Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks on the 2006 movie “Inside Man.” The pair have since gone on to collaborate in various capacities, such as 2008’s “Miracle at St. Anna” (where Wilkins appeared on screen as a buffalo soldier); the HBO docuseries “When the Levees Broke;” “If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise;” 2007’s “Rodney King,” as well as the Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It” (where Wilkins worked as a lead editor).

Popular on Variety

Before signing with CAA, Wilkins was previously represented by Paradigm. Wilkins continues to be represented by Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo P.C.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Person
Derek Jeter
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Caa#New York Yankees#The Espn Films#Apple Tv Plus#Nyu#Hbo#Paradigm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s Array Filmworks Names Paul Garnes President as Sarah Bremner Exits

Paul Garnes has been named president of Array Filmworks. The company’s current president, Sarah Bremner, is stepping down for a personal hiatus. “Sarah is a thoughtful executive who has built a wonderful creative development team here and is respected by our showrunners and artists. I’m grateful for her time at Array, look forward to continuing our friendship and wish her good health and happiness always,” said Array founder Ava DuVernay. Garnes is the long-time producing partner of DuVernay. He previously served as Array’s head of physical production. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of creative development, physical production and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Documentary Special – #FreeBritney Movement Likely to Boost Emmy Visibility for FX Special

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon’s ‘Val’ Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

Even Val Kilmer doesn’t consider the movie he produced about his life to be a documentary. “Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer. “Val would say in relation to this film that we are not making a documentary; we’re making...
Stillwater, OKPosted by
Variety

How ‘Stillwater’ Test Audiences Helped Shape the Editing of the Matt Damon Drama

Not all films are tested with audiences, but when the process is effective, it can help filmmakers clarify and hone a movie’s message. That was the case with Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater,” which utilized audience feedback to help editor Tom McArdle shape the opening moments of the drama, which opens July 30 in theaters. Matt Damon plays Bill Baker, a construction worker from Oklahoma, who is first shown, in quick succession, surveying a wrecked construction site post-hurricane, applying for a new job and eating dinner with his mother. Then, suddenly, he’s packing his bags and heading to Marseille, France. He’s not there...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Casts Michaela Coel (EXCLUSIVE)

Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the hit Marvel film “Black Panther.”. Character details are locked up, per usual. Insiders say Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month. Marvel Studios declined to comment on the matter.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Neon Buys Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Winner ‘A Chiara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its victory lap around the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, indie studio NEON has acquired the North American distribution rights to “A Chiara.” The Jonas Carpignano film won the top prize in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section. It is a companion film to his 2017 “A Ciambra,” for which he took the same award that year. Critics raved about the film’s exploration of young female identity and Carpignano’s ability to create enduring interest in one fictional family across multiple films. “A Chiara” follows Claudio and Carmela Guerrasio, who gather with family and friends to celebrate their eldest daughter’s 18th birthday. There is...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Karrueche Tran makes history with Daytime Emmy win (photo)

Multi-hyphenate Hollywood star Karrueche Tran was so happy after her historic win at the 2021 Daytime Emmys that she could have levitated right off the ground. The 33-year-old actress took home the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in Popstar! TV’s “The Bay.”
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Director Says Kang Debut Drew Inspiration From Immortus (Phase Zero Exclusive)

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted earlier this month, and the episode undeniably shook up the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. The live-action series had a lot of surprises for fans in that finale episode, including the debut of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a version of none other than Kang the Conqueror. There was a lot of He Who Remains' appearance that fueled speculation, including whether or not the character was inspired by Immortus, the older and world-weary version of Kang from the comics. During a recent appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Loki director Kate Herron teased as much — and also revealed other unique influences upon the character.
Wellesley, MAWicked Local

Wellesley native, Emmy winning director inks two picture deal

As featured in DEADLINE, Extrovert Entertainment, under the creative direction of Emmy-award-winning director/producer and Wellesley native M. Douglas Silverstein, recently announced signing a deal to produce a major documentary and a biopic on country music legend, singer/songwriter Lefty Frizzell. “We are so excited and honored to be working as a...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Visualization Studio The Third Floor Taps Marcus Alexander as Executive Director of London Office (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime Marvel collaborators The Third Floor, a London-based visualization studio, have tapped Marcus Alexander as their executive director. Alexander, who has a background in visual effects supervision and post-production management, will work alongside U.K. managing director Tim Keene. Alexander previously worked as head of production at Deluxe Digital London and...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Jared Christopher Signs With Verve (Exclusive)

Jared Christopher has signed with Verve, Variety has learned exclusively. News of the signing comes after Verve’s acquisition of New Deal Mfg. Co. earlier this year, with Verve expanding its representation of television directors. Christopher created the critically acclaimed docuseries “Texas 6” for Paramount Plus. The series chronicles a six-man...
MoviesPopculture

'Schmigadoon!' Director Barry Sonnenfeld Explains Why Directing New Series Was 'Easy' (Exclusive)

Barry Sonnenfeld might be best known for his films Men in the Black and The Addams Family, but the director of the new Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, admits his newest project was something very different for him. While musicals aren't something Sonnenfeld is an expert in, directing Schmigadoon! was not one bit a challenging experience. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Sonnenfeld explained why directing Schmigadoon! was "easy."
Theater & DancePosted by
Variety

Tonys to Honor Director and Choreographer Graciela Daniele With Lifetime Achievement Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Director and choreographer Graciela Daniele will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tonys when Broadway’s biggest night of the year returns in September after COVID delays. Daniele has earned 10 Tony Award nominations and six Drama Desk nominations for her work in theater. Her Broadway director and choreographer credits include “Chita Rivera,” “The Dancer’s Life,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Marie Christine,” “Once on This Island,” “Chronicle of a Death Foretold,” and “Dangerous Game.” Daniele has musical staged and choreographed “Ragtime,” “The Goodbye Girl,” “Zorba,” “The Rink” and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” among many others. Daniele’s other accolades include...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Logan Paul Signs With WME, Exiting CAA

Logan Paul, a YouTuber and actor who’s made a name for himself as a boxer, has signed with WME. He previously had been with CAA since late 2015; prior to that, he was repped by UTA. Paul has more than 100 million followers across platforms, including more than 23 million for his YouTube channel. Last month, the 26-year-old went head-to-head with Floyd Mayweather, lasting all eight rounds against the undefeated boxing legend during the pay-per-view exhibition, presented by Showtime. In 2019, Paul sold out L.A.’s Staples Center for his bout against British YouTuber KSI (who defeated Paul in a split decision after...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Daughter Of Steve Harvey Relationship Timeline!

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship through Instagram, the pair has persistently professed their love for each other. The mannequin confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged pictures on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted darkish and grainy pictures with Harvey that appeared as in the event that they have been about to kiss. The Tennessee native additionally posted snaps of her new boyfriend on the identical location with an emoji coronary heart caption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy