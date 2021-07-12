CAA Signs Emmy-Winning Director Randy Wilkins (EXCLUSIVE)

Courtesy of CAA

CAA has signed three-time Emmy Award-winning writer, director, editor and producer, Randy Wilkins, best known for his work on ESPN Films’ “30 for 30.”

Up next, Wilkins will direct “The Captain,” a multi-episode docuseries for ESPN Films focused on New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter. The series is set to debut in 2022 and will tell the story of Jeter’s professional and personal triumphs and challenges, using the athlete’s journey to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more.

Wilkins notably directed the ESPN Films’ “30 for 30” documentary “86-32,” which chronicles the controversial decision between boxers Roy Jones Jr. and Park Si-Hun in the light middle-weight gold medal match at the 1988 Summer Olympics. The filmmaker also directed and executive produced two seasons of the web series “Docket 32357.”

He helmed the premiere episode of Apple TV Plus’ documentary series “Dear…” for which he interviewed his mentor Spike Lee. Wilkins first met Lee as an NYU film student, working as an intern with Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks on the 2006 movie “Inside Man.” The pair have since gone on to collaborate in various capacities, such as 2008’s “Miracle at St. Anna” (where Wilkins appeared on screen as a buffalo soldier); the HBO docuseries “When the Levees Broke;” “If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise;” 2007’s “Rodney King,” as well as the Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It” (where Wilkins worked as a lead editor).

Popular on Variety

Before signing with CAA, Wilkins was previously represented by Paradigm. Wilkins continues to be represented by Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo P.C.