Charges Filed in 2018 Earl Little Prison Death

A Springfield man has been charged in the 3-year old murder case of 33 year old Earl Little in Pinckneyville Prison. Special Appellate Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge filed three counts of first-degree murder in Perry County Circuit Court today. The charges relate to the death of Little that happened almost three years ago to the day in his prison cell which he shared with 34 year old Daniel Mueller. Little was found dead in his cell at the medium security prison on July 6th, 2018, supposedly hung by an electrical cord from an oscillating fan.