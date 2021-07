Apple TV’s Emmy-nominated comedy series Ted Lasso held its Season 2 premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles with Jason Sudeikis, winner of last year’s Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a television musical or comedy, showing his support for English soccer players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka with a sweatshirt bearing their names. Sancho, Rashford and Saka, all of whom are black, were each subject to racist taunts and abuse on social media after missing crucial penalty kicks in Sunday’s loss to Italy in the Euro final.