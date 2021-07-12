National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

North Dakota leaders are increasing the help that's available for farmers and ranchers struggling with drought, while pressing federal officials to do even more. Meanwhile, conditions continue to worsen across the state. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that more than 10% of the state is in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, up about 2% from last week. Extreme drought, the second-worst category, is up about 1.5%, impacting about 42% of North Dakota. All of the state remains in some form of drought.