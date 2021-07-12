National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes
Farmers Can Now Hay, Graze or Chop a Cover Crop for Silage. In case you missed it, USDA-RMA announced farmers may now hay, graze, or chop for silage a cover crop and still collect a 100 percent Prevented Plant indemnity. Senator John Thune (R-SD), Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), and Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) have long sought this change and the announcement reflects legislation sponsored by Senator Thune and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). You may read the announcement here.greatbendpost.com
