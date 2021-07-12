Cancel
Agriculture

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 18 days ago

Farmers Can Now Hay, Graze or Chop a Cover Crop for Silage. In case you missed it, USDA-RMA announced farmers may now hay, graze, or chop for silage a cover crop and still collect a 100 percent Prevented Plant indemnity. Senator John Thune (R-SD), Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), and Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) have long sought this change and the announcement reflects legislation sponsored by Senator Thune and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). You may read the announcement here.

AgricultureAgriculture Online

Climate programs will be voluntary, incentive-based, says USDA nominee

The USDA’s climate mitigation initiatives will be built on a simple rule: “If they don’t work for producers and landowners, they’re not going to work for the climate,” said Robert Bonnie, the Biden nominee to run the USDA’s crop subsidy and land stewardship programs, on Thursday. “Making sure we get that right is going to be a high priority.”
Agriculturekmrskkok.com

Walz Waives Trucking Rules to Support Farmers During Drought

As 14 Minnesota counties facing severe drought conditions are put under a primary agricultural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Tim Walz Wednesday signed Executive Order 21-26 waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers facing significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage. The Order is in effect for 30 days.
Agricultureguthrienewsleader.net

Lucas Applauds $1.7 Million USDA Investment Expanding Ag Research at Langston University

Washington, DC – Today, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) applauded the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) recent announcement that the USDA’s National Institute of Food & Agriculture (NIFA) awarded $1,789,550 to Langston University to support and expand agriculture research, teaching, and extension activities. “Langston University has long played an important...
Congress & CourtsMarshall Independent

Congressional legislation supports emergency haying

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators and representatives from Minnesota and South Dakota joined other members of Congress in introducing companion bills to improve the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) ability to grant authorization for emergency haying of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in response to drought and other weather-related disaster events.
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Lawmakers Push for More USDA Drought Relief

A group comprised of 44 members of Congress from western states wrote Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday calling for more relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by historic drought. The bi-partisan letter included House and Senate members from nine states who asked Vilsack to explore all possibilities for expanding...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Thune, Johnson, Rounds among legislators pushing to allow timely emergency haying of CRP acres

U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.), members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and U.S. Reps. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.), members of the House Agriculture Committee, introduced companion bills this week (July 27, 2021) that would improve the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) ability to allow for the timely emergency haying of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres in response to drought and other weather-related disaster events.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Sorghum crop conditions reported

For the week ending July 25, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions:. Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 61% good, and 6% excellent. Sorghum headed was 23%, near 25% last year and 22% average. Coloring was 1%, equal to both last year and average.
Agriculturekduz.com

Walz waives trucking regulations to help farmers

[ST. PAUL, MN] – As 14 Minnesota counties facing severe drought conditions are put under a primary agricultural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 21-26 waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers facing significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage.
Congress & Courtscannonfallsbeacon.com

Rep. Craig, colleagues urge Biden Administration to protect local meat and poultry processors

U.S. Representatives Angie Craig (D-MN), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) led 26 of their House colleagues in urging the Biden Administration to take additional steps to address the consolidation of the meat and poultry processing sector that has negatively impacted the ability for farmers and ranchers to get their product to market.
Delaware StateLancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Talk Soil Conservation, Climate Change

Blaine Hitchens is a soil health champion, but the Laurel farmer admits there are still some crop decisions he regrets. “I planted green early (last year) and the slugs ate my breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said at a July 16 discussion and press event with Sen. Tom Carper to discuss soil conservation practices and the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Agricultureagfax.com

Peanuts: USDA Announces 2021 Crop Loan Rates

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced 2021 crop loan rates for four types of peanuts. The rates take effect August 1, 2021, the beginning of the peanut crop year. Eligible producers can obtain peanut loans through their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) county offices or alternative delivery partners, such as Designated Marketing Associations (DMA) and Cooperative Marketing Associations (CMA). These loans provide producers with interim financing on their production and facilitate the orderly distribution of loan-eligible peanuts throughout the year.
Grocery & Supermaketagdaily.com

2021 National Farmers Market Week begins Aug. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is kicking off the 2021 National Farmers Market Week starting Aug. 1. The celebration, which is entering its 22nd year, will last until Aug. 7 and use the hashtag #FarmersMarketWeek. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a proclamation this week in honor of National Farmers...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Drought continues to deepen in North Dakota; state officials enhance aid programs

North Dakota leaders are increasing the help that's available for farmers and ranchers struggling with drought, while pressing federal officials to do even more. Meanwhile, conditions continue to worsen across the state. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that more than 10% of the state is in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, up about 2% from last week. Extreme drought, the second-worst category, is up about 1.5%, impacting about 42% of North Dakota. All of the state remains in some form of drought.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Enter the 2021 Sorghum Yield Contest

National Sorghum Producers is accepting entries for the 2021 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest. Yield contestants are split into east and west regions for each division. Contest divisions include irrigated, dryland no-till, dryland tillage and one winner for food grade. All forms must be completed and emailed to NSP office...
Agricultureagdaily.com

USDA providing $67M in loans related to heirs’ land ownership

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — cooperatives, credit unions, and nonprofit organizations – can apply for loans up to $5 million at 1 percent interest once the Farm Service Agency opens the two-month signup window in late August.
Agriculturebelleplaineherald.com

Reimbursements Available for Organic Certified Crops and Livestock

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OC-CSP), administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA), provides organic producers and handlers with financial assistance to reduce the cost of organic certification. The program reimburses producers and handlers for a portion of their paid certification costs. Once certified, organic producers and handlers are eligible to receive reimbursement for up to 50 percent of certification costs each year, up to a maximum of $500 per certification scope — crops, livestock, wild crops, handling, and State Organic Program fees.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

USDA again sanctions powerful hog buyer for cheating sellers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — For the second time in four years, a nationwide pork dealer has been sanctioned by regulators for illegal buying practices that have cheated hog sellers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lynch Livestock, based in Waucoma, Iowa, has been ordered to stop recording false weights for hogs delivered to its buying stations, to stop altering classifications of hogs delivered, and to stop creating false scale tickets. In a consent order signed this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also ordered Lynch Livestock to pay a civil penalty of $445,626. The USDA had ordered Lynch Livestock to cease and desist from the same improper practices in 2017 and to pay a $15,000 fine and restitution.

