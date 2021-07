Going back to an ex is tricky business. People who are truly meant to be together always find a way back to each other, right? Sort of. There are also people who return to dysfunctional relationships time and time again, thinking their breakup-to-makeup business will someday work. (It’s happened to the best of us.) And then, there’s a special population of us who feel like whole new liberated humans once we exit a toxic relationship. Getting a "miss you" text from ex is like opening your eyes on a Monday morning and realizing you don't have to go to work.