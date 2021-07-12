Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Man suspected of stealing Louis Vuitton wallet from Fort Myers gas station

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is on for a man suspected of grand theft after being caught on camera taking a wallet from a Fort Myers gas station. The theft took place at the Marathon gas station at 15260 McGregor Blvd. The victim placed her Louis Vuitton wallet, containing $800 in cash and other cards, on top of the gas station ice machine. The suspect is seen on video removing the wallet and leaving the gas station in what appears to be a white Hyundai Elantra.

