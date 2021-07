(Iowa City, IA) — University of Iowa officials are planning to attach a name to a facility on the Iowa City campus, but details won’t be released until next week. A spokesman for the Board of Regents says U-I officials “will present details” about the proposed facility naming at the board’s July 28th meeting. No word on whether it’s an entire building or some facility within a structure — or even whether the name is being attached to something new or replacing something that’s already named. The Board is scheduled to vote on naming whatever University of Iowa facility is identified shortly after it’s revealed next Tuesday. It’s similar to the process used in 2015 when the board approved naming the new University of Iowa Children’s Hospital for the Stead Family.