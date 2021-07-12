Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Phoebe Bridgers Plots North American Tour

By Jon Blistein
theridgefieldpress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe run is set to launch September 3rd at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap October 26th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. The itinerary includes several festival stops, including Bonnaroo (September 4th), Pitchfork Music Festival (September 10th), Firefly (September 23rd), Governors Ball (September 25th), Austin City Limits (October 2nd and 9th), and Shaky Knees (October 24th). Muna will open for Bridgers on a handful of select dates as well.

www.theridgefieldpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Tour#Austin City Limits#Anthem#Firefly#Rolling Stone Tickets#Ticketmaster#Verified Fan#Mo#Royal Oak Music Theatre#Pa#Raleigh#Nc#Ma Leader Bank Pavilion#La The Orpheum Theater#Berkeley#Greek#Ga Shaky#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
Related
Rock MusicLoudwire

Tesla Announce Summer + Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates

Rock icons Tesla have just announced their 'Let's Get Real!' North American tour, a 29-date run that finds the band occasionally sharing the bill with other notable acts, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx and Kid Rock, with a couple of festival appearances along the way as well. "We are so...
Gephardt Daily

John Mayer announces North American ‘Sob Rock’ tour, including Utah stop, for 2022

July 16 (UPI) — John Mayer has set a new, North American tour for 2022 in honor of his latest album, “Sob Rock.”. The “Sob Rock” tour will begin on Feb. 17 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., before wrapping up on April 28 at the United Center in Chicago. In March of 2022, the tour stops in Salt Lake City.
Rock MusicAlternative Press

TOPS announce North American tour and release “Party Again”—listen here

Montréal-based band TOPS have announced their North American tour by sharing a new song, “Party Again.” The track infuses pop with soft rock. Guitarist David Carriere and drummer Riley Fleck’s sparkling instrumentals add electricity to Jane Penny‘s soft, dreamy vocals. Penny sings about how she “just can’t live without friends,” as Marta Cikojevic mixes in fluttering synths.
EntertainmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Phoebe Bridgers sells out the Pageant

Update: This show is sold out. Original post: Phoebe Bridgers’ “Reunion Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Reserved tickets start at $49 and go on sale at noon July 16 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Albany, NYwiltonbulletin.com

John Mayer Plots 2022 'Sob Rock' Tour

The run will launch on February 17th at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and wrap on April 28th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website. More from Rolling...
MusicSFGate

Todd Snider Plots Extensive 'Return of the Storyteller' Tour

Todd Snider has announced dates for an extensive fall tour. The Nashville singer-songwriter’s Return of the Storyteller Tour begins July 24th with a sold-out event at Tennessee’s the Caverns. Spanning more than 50 dates from which audio will be compiled for a live album, the Return of the Storyteller Tour...
Asheville, NCPosted by
Rolling Stone

Stephen Marley Plots ‘Babylon by Bus’ Tour

Stephen Marley has announced the dates for his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour. Titled after Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1978 live album, the shows will feature Stephen’s songs spanning his 40-plus year career alongside songs from his father’s catalog. The 19-date U.S. trek kicks off on August 26th at Mateel Community Center in Redway, California and wraps at Salvage Station in Asheville, North Carolina on September 26th. The run includes a Bob Marley tribute concert with Stephen’s brother Ziggy Marley in celebration of what would have been their father’s 76th birthday year. The special show with the Marley brothers takes place...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Phoebe Bridgers at the Greek Theatre on October 21st & 22nd

Due to high demand, Phoebe Bridgers has added a second Los Angeles show to her Reunion Tour. This fall, Bridgers will be performing her first-ever headlining shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 21st and October 22nd. This tour will be her first run of live shows since 2019 and is sure to be full of astonishing performances.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Sebastian Bach Plots ‘Slave to the Grind’ 30th-Anniversary Tour

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach is hitting the road this fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's chart-topping sophomore album, Slave to the Grind. The megawatt singer kicks off the Slave to the Grind trek on Sept. 25 in Waterloo, N.Y., and will be on the road through Dec. 17 in San Diego, with support from Detroit rockers Kaleido. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased through Bach's website.
Musicrespect-mag.com

IDK Announces North American “USEE4YOURSELF” Tour And Drops “Dogs Don’t Lie” Visual

Attracting unanimous critical acclaim and inciting fan applause throughout the culture, visionary Maryland artist IDK will embark on the “USEE4YOURSELF” headline tour across North America this fall. He hits the road in August for a much-anticipated show in Boston with special guests, and Rolling Loud New York on October 28. His high energy live show hits major markets on both coasts and in the Midwest, bringing the tour to a close at Fillmore for a post-Thanksgiving homecoming on November 26. A special Spotify pre-sale launches today at 9am PT/12pm ET and runs through 7/30 at 9am PT. Tickets also go on sale for IDK’s show at the Paradise in Boston, MA on August 28 today at 9am PT/12pm PT. Local presales launch July 29 at 9am PT/12pm ET, while general on-sale goes live Friday July 30, at 9am PT/12pm ET. VIP experiences and merch bundles will be available HERE. This stands out as IDK’s first major tour in two years and first in support of his tastemaker-approved new album, USEE4YOURSELF, available HERE. Check out the official tour dates below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy