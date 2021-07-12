Cancel
‘JFK Revisited’ Film Review: Oliver Stone Keeps Digging, But He Still Doesn’t Have the Answers

By Jason Solomons
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“There is a four-hour version if you want to dig deeper,” said Oliver Stone when introducing his documentary “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” in the Cannes Premiere section on Monday afternoon. Those words were reminiscent of that dull best man’s speech gag about if you haven’t struck oil after...

