‘JFK Revisited’ Film Review: Oliver Stone Keeps Digging, But He Still Doesn’t Have the Answers

The same year that his “Spotlight” won Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, writer-director Tom McCarthy also helmed “The Cobbler,” a little-seen Adam Sandler vehicle that bypassed Boston theaters on its way to earning $24,000 at the U.S. box office, a career-low for Sandler and presumably everyone else involved. The wretchedly winsome dramedy stars Sandler as the owner of a neighborhood footwear repair shop who, via a magical sewing machine inherited from his dead dad (Dustin Hoffman), can inhabit the body of anyone whose shoes he wears. This maudlin mess peaks with a staggeringly misguided scene during which Sandler takes his widowed mom on a date while wearing his late father’s loafers, before soaring into the annals of bad movie history with a twist revealing that Hoffman has been alive this entire time, disguised as a barber played by Steve Buscemi, and that for generations their family has been “the guardians of soles,” fighting forces of evil with their magic sewing machine. It ends with father and son driving away in a limousine that was hidden in the basement.