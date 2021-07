Syracuse, NY - In just his second Triple-A start, Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Josh Walker took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning. After allowing a single with one-out in the frame to Armando Alvarez to break up the no-hitter, Walker forced a double play ball and finished his day with eight scoreless innings, no runs, one hit, two walks, and six strikeouts. Walker remarkably faced the minimum thanks to three double plays. However, it wasn’t enough, as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs in the top of the ninth to come out on top, 3-1. Box score.