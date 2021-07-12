Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Citizen Developers Can Supercharge Automation Initiatives

By BrandPost Sponsored by UiPath
CIO
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT professionals must address many of the requirements associated with automation initiatives, from helping to establish robotic process automation (RPA) platforms and standards to meeting security and compliance demands. But while IT professionals themselves will develop and deploy many IT and broad-based business automations, they don’t have the expertise or the bandwidth to identify and automate all of the processes occurring throughout an enterprise.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercharge#Automate#Rpa#Automation#Rpa#Microsoft Office#Google Workspaces#Sap#Center Of Excellence#Uipath#The Uipath Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Computersmacsparky.com

Automators 80: Automated Calendaring

On this episode of Automators, Rosemary and I take on automating your calendar in several ways, including repeating events, templates, shortcuts, and calendar blocking apps. We also update the latest developments in automated time-tracking. This episode of Automators is sponsored by:. HPE Tech Talk: HPE news, tech insights and world-class...
Technologyprojectmanagement.com

Announcing the Arrival of the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program

PMI has added the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program to the suite of educational resources and set of global industry standards, best practices and methodologies. The Citizen Developer Partner Program is a global ecosystem of low-code/no-code technology vendors and delivery organizations that align with the PMI global Citizen Developer standards to allow the world to unlock the true value of citizen development in a safe and scalable way.
Albert Einsteinprojectmanagement.com

How to Use Citizen Development to Enhance Reporting

Every organization—small, medium or large—uses reporting to monitor business performance and to aid decision making. Streamlining systems and integrating data sources can lead to a more efficient reporting process, and reporting becomes even easier. IT departments across the globe have a large backlog and are overburdened to the point that...
Technologyprojectmanagement.com

Citizen Development in Practice: My Successful Implementation Story

Topics: Citizen Developer, Information Technology, Strategy. Citizen development is gaining traction and many organizations are using low-code or no-code software to build apps and solve business problems. So how should organizations go about implementing citizen development? In this session Trevor will share his experience in implementing a successful citizen development project using a low-code platform.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Adobe launches new developer tools for enterprise process automation

Adobe Systems Inc. today launched two new cloud services for building robotic process automation workflows and applications that require the ability to process documents. The new services give Adobe another way to address the rapid adoption of RPA and machine learning among its enterprise customers. Enterprises are investing in automating...
Softwareaithority.com

SugarCRM Adds Its SugarPredict AI Capabilities to Supercharge Sales and Service Teams With Automated Sentiment Analysis

The Platform Does the Work to Help Organizations Build Stronger Customer Relationships Through an Understanding of Emotion and Intent. SugarCRM announced the expansion of its powerful SugarPredict AI capabilities with the addition of sentiment analysis, designed to supercharge every sales and service interaction with the power of knowing each customer and prospect’s emotional state and intent.
Technologyfinextra.com

How Fintech Can Help You Automate Your Finances

Fintech firms have exploded in popularity over the last five years, addressing many of the financial industry’s long-standing issues, such as difficulties securing credit, poor customer service, and convoluted electronic payment processes. Now, with advancements in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, fintech is ushering in new ways of doing business...
U.K.projectmanagement.com

Conversations on Citizen Development: Driving Operational Excellence with LCNC

Arjun is the Managing Director for FTI Consulting in the UK. TrackVia's no-code application platform has empowered citizen developers to digitize workflows and extend legacy systems since 2006. Building on this legacy, TrackVia recently achieved the Gold Tier status in the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program, demonstrating its commitment to align with global citizen development standards. Click here to learn more about the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program.
EconomyForbes

How CXOs Can Help Employees Explore Their Roles Post-Automation

Alok Kulkarni is Co-Founder and CEO of Cyara, a customer experience (CX) leader trusted by leading brands around the world. Automation is a transformational journey with huge returns on investments. Look at the success of automation technology startups to understand how important it is to businesses. According to McKinsey, two-thirds of organizations were piloting the automation of business processes in August of last year, and half of organizations expect to pursue automation before the fall of this year.
Jobsprojectmanagement.com

Wanted! Pilot Testers for PMI Citizen Developer™ Business Architect

The PMI Citizen Developer team is looking for volunteers to pilot test its upcoming eLearning offering—the PMI Citizen Developer Business Architect (course and exam). The pilot test will contain four to five hours of e-Learning and an hour-long exam. In this course, you will learn:. What the roles, responsibilities, experience...
Softwareaithority.com

Ampere To Acquire OnSpecta To Accelerate AI Inference On Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI Performance of Ampere® Altra® Family Across Cloud and Edge Infrastructure. Ampere® Computing announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.
HealthCIO

Enable true healthcare interoperability with FHIR®

Amazon HealthLake enables healthcare companies to store, transform, query, and analyze health data at scale. Health data is frequently incomplete and unstructured, with information scattered across disparate systems and available primarily through existing data standards. Part of unlocking the value is converting this data to HL7® FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

STL Delivers Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered By Microsoft Azure

JOHANNESBURG, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution will give telcos the agility they need for building future-ready applications through its Digital BSS Platform . The future-ready applications...
SoftwareCIO

Adobe Roundtable Provides Deeper Dive on Remote/Hybrid Work

A recent virtual roundtable sponsored by Adobe featured a deep and nuanced discussion about remote/hybrid work and the impact it will have on organizations. Toni Vanwinkle, Senior Director of Digital Workplace Experience at Adobe, and a group of senior IT professionals provided more depth and insight than are usually encountered in most discussions of the topic.
SoftwareCIO

NVIDIA Boosts Global Application Performance by Up to 80% With Aryaka

After considering multiple solutions which offered fragmented solutions to their vivid challenges, NVIDIA came across Aryaka. A single hand-to-shake model that addressed all their network performance and security concerns. Aryaka’s fully managed multi-cloud connectivity solution provides optimal coverage of Asia in general and China in particular. Aryaka’s global PoP topology...
SoftwareCIO

How to simplify Infrastructure as code adoption for IT Operations

A look at innovation that will jump start IaC automation adoption and usage for private and hybrid cloud for IT Ops teams. A mandatory requirement for IT operations in the “good old days” was their ability to configure and deploy new infrastructure through command line interface (CLI) and scripts. In fact, being a command-line jockey was highly valued and still remains a badge of honor within the ranks of IT administrators as evidence of technical prowess. GUI? GUI is for wimps.
Softwaretvtechnology.com

Magewell Announces Multi-Device Management Software

NANJING, China—Magewell this week announced Magewell Cloud, multi-device management software that provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders as well as stream management features, such as protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality. “While Magewell streaming and IP conversion solutions all have their own intuitive user...
ComputersCIO

Delivering transformation via SD-WAN

The great trend with regards to IT over the past 18 months has been remote working, and the transformation required to enable a properly secure, performant, and effective highly distributed computing environment. This trend is expected to continue into the foreseeable future, even once office environments fully re-open, and consequently CIOs are being encouraged to re-think the network, and this is driving a new, expanding interest in SD-WAN solutions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy