Citizen Developers Can Supercharge Automation Initiatives

Alok Kulkarni is Co-Founder and CEO of Cyara, a customer experience (CX) leader trusted by leading brands around the world. Automation is a transformational journey with huge returns on investments. Look at the success of automation technology startups to understand how important it is to businesses. According to McKinsey, two-thirds of organizations were piloting the automation of business processes in August of last year, and half of organizations expect to pursue automation before the fall of this year.