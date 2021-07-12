Why You Should Use More Manual Focus Lenses in 2021
I like the fact that more people have begun using manual focus lenses over the years. I remember a time when people would refuse to use them. I still know people who hate them today, but I also know folks who shoot often and sincerely appreciate them. That's because manual focus lenses promote art to photography that folks think is antiquated. At the same time, there's a lot that's considered antiquated that people love about photography. But truly, a manual focus lens can do much more for your photography than autofocus lenses can. And they can make you a better photographer.
