Talk of a possible third booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine has added further confusion to the national debate over this life-saving medicine, but people who haven’t been vaccinated yet shouldn’t be misled by that. They should be focused on getting their first vaccination shot — or if they had that, the second followup shot for the Moderna or Pfizer versions. Unvaccinated folks — and everyone else, frankly — can worry about a third booster shot when or if that is recommended.