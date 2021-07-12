Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Attempted Murder in Baltimore County

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 18 days ago

Attempted Murder in Baltimore County

Detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate an attempted murder that occurred Sunday, in the 2400 block of Tionesta Rd., in Lansdowne. The victim was found shot multiple times, just before 3 p.m. They were later transported to an area hospital by medics.

Findings during the preliminary investigation indicate the suspect approached the victim while he was outside. Detectives believe this was a targeted attack. 

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the individual responsible can contact the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

