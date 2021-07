The British Prime Minister has starred in an episode in the purest MrBean style. Honoring British humor, Boris Johnson He has fought a real battle against an umbrella that resisted when opening it. It was at an official ceremony in honor of the fallen police officers on duty. The wind and an evident lack of expertise play against the English premier who stars in one of the most viral moments of this Thursday. Among the attendees is Prince carlos from England and the British Home Secretary, Pritti Pattel, who cannot contain their laughter as they witness the hilarious moment.