Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Juniata; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * Localized downpours remain possible in the Watch area.alerts.weather.gov
