Broward County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 120 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Surfside, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar and Davie. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

